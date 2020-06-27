Pee Dee Mobile Farmers Market free drive-through food drive on Saturday

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) — The Pee Dee Mobile Farmers Market will be offering a free drive-through food drive for the community of Mullins and the surrounding area affected by COVID-19 on Saturday.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church on 237 E. Church St. will host the event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or until supplies last.

As participants arrive at the designed location, volunteers provide families with contactless produce. Each car is limited to one box. The giveaway is to support families that may have been affected by COVID-19 with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Senior citizens are strongly encouraged to attend the drive, but all are welcome.

The Pee Dee Mobile Farmers Market is partnering with Eat Smart Move More South Carolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank and the Pick 42 Foundation, Inc. to increase access to healthy food during this difficult time.

LATEST HEADLINES: