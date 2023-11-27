MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — If you own a forest, are a farmer or a rancher who applied for a farm lending loan prior to 2021 and were denied, you may be eligible to help from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Pick 42 Foundation is helping Pee Dee farmers file applications for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program.

President Joe Biden signed the program into law last year. It’s valued at $2.2 million, and its goal is to help farmers who may have been underserved in previous years.

The deadline for the program was originally in October, but in a news release, the USDA extended the program until Jan. 13.

Pick 42’s hub manager, Bill Nelson, said there’s still a lot of local land that’s gone unfarmed because farmers could not get the funding for it.

“Lots of Black farmers just walked away. Hopefully we can recuperate some things so people can begin to supply the United States with food like we used to,” he said.

The Pick 42 Foundation is a nonprofit that helps the community through several initiatives, including fresh local food giveaways, Christmas drives and free fitness classes.

Officials from the organization said the assistance program isn’t just for Black or female farmers. It’s for any producers who may have been wrongly denied loans from the USDA before 2021.

“All farmers should be filling this out,” Nelson said. “Because traditionally, only a few of our farmers have been able to capitalize on loans and so forth. The little farmers hadn’t had a chance to do that.”

They say the application is 40 pages, but with the help of assistants, that time is cut in half.

“And it’s free. Where other people were trying to charge $100 or so to get this paperwork done, we’ve stepped in and found a way to get it done here for free,” Davon Moultrie said.