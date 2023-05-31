FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – House of Hope of Pee Dee will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the first-of-its-kind Addictions Recovery Center, according to its Facebook page.
The Addictions Recovery Center is a faith based, long-term residential program, according to its Facebook.
The ribbon cutting will take place June 8 at 3:30 p.m. at 404 W. Freight Road in Florence.
The facility will be a men’s only program, but there will be a program for women that is set to come in a few years, the organization said.
The House of Hope has been serving the needs of people experiencing homelessness for more than 30 years through emergency and long-term residential shelters.
They are widening their focus with this facility by helping those struggling with addiction.
The public will be able to tour the facility at the ribbon ceremony.
It will be the last time the facility is open to the public before residents arrive, the organization said.
