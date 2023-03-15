FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A nonprofit organization, Lutheran Services Carolina plans to bring more foster homes to the Pee Dee and surrounding areas.

Lutheran Services Carolina will be at the Florence County library on Monday to get people started on the adoption process.

The organization serves children and families in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

There are generally three main guidelines to become a foster parent. One — you must have room in your home available. Two — you should have no criminal history and three — you cannot be on food stamps or any housing assistance programs.

Foster family recruiter Robbie Dent, who works with the organization, said there are approximately 3,000 children in foster care at the moment.

“Lutheran Services will be there to talk to many different people about their interest in foster care. Maybe they have some questions or concerns,” Dent said. “Either way, we are going to be there to clear anything up, tell you information, and last but not least, get you started with the actual process. We’re not going to waste any time.”

Lutheran Services Carolina partners with South Carolina Department of Social Services in licensing foster homes across the Palmetto state.