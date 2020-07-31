Pee Dee officials keep close eye on Isaias as impacts remain uncertain

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) –As Hurricane Isaias continues on its path toward the east coast, South Carolina emergency management officials are watching the storm with a close eye, including in the Pee Dee.

“Every storm we deal with is different, so we just have to take it head on,” Florence County Emergency Management Spokesperson Levi James said. “Things could change in the blink of an eye.”

As of Friday, he said his team is anticipating a couple inches of rain and some heavy winds in the county. Florence County EMD has been coordinating the the state’s emergency response team and the National Weather Service, he said.

He encouraged residents to get ready for the storm in case the area feels heavy impacts.

“Make sure you have what you need to sustain if something were to happen come the beginning of next week,” he said. “You know better what your family needs during those daily routines, like medication, have extra batteries, flashlights, water, food.”

Florence’s EOC is still at normal operations. Officials have not called on hurricane shelters to open, but the American Red Cross said it’s ready if the time comes.

“Everybody entering a facility must have a face mask,” Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Eastern South Carolina Amy Brauner said. “In addition we’ll be taking your temperature and we’ll be spacing the beds not just six feet, but 10 feet.”

Some in Florence County who live in flood prone areas are watching water levels and the forecast closely.

Jay Rogers lives on the Lynches River in the Coward area.

“I really hope we escape it,” Rogers said. “They don’t really know what this storm will do yet. It could be ugly. I hope not. Maybe the good Lord will look out and help us.”

News13 spoke with Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle Friday as the town watches the storm. He said the town administration has been working closely emergency management leaders.

It’s still unclear how exactly this storm will impact the Pee Dee. Count on News13 to keep you updated as Isaias’ path becomes clearer. Some good news is that the storm is moving pretty quickly.

