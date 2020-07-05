Pee Dee public transit now requires face masks

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority is following the City of Florence’s mask guidelines, requiring face coverings to be worn on public transportation.

PDRTA officials announced that the safety and health of its passengers and employees is their top priority on Sunday morning.

Face coverings can include, but are not limited to: bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves, and gaiters, provided it securely covers the person’s face and nose.

PDRTA Drivers can provide a mask, but officials encourage passengers to have their own when using public transportation.

The proclamation will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 6. Officials say that it is subject to ratification after the next Florence City Council meeting on July 13.

