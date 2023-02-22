FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Florence residents are happy with the record-warm weather expected to hit the Pee Dee this week, while others believe the temperatures should cause concern.

The warm weather expected this week is more typical in May. In 2018, a record high temperature of 80 degrees was set in Florence and it’s expected to be broken by the end of Wednesday, according to News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson.

“We really haven’t had a winter in quite a long time and we don’t take care of the earth, so it’s like a virus, it heats up,” said Justice Graham, who lives in Florence.

“Actually I love today, but it does take away from the beauty of the springtime, you know, because everything is blooming already because it’s so warm,” said Cynthia Bennett, another Florence County Resident.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach the mid-80s, Johnson said.

So far in February, there have only been six days with temperatures cooler than normal and the month so far is running 4.2 degrees above normal.