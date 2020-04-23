Pee Dee sale of 40-pound cases of chicken sells out fast; another set for Friday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – House of Raeford Farms brought its 40-pound chicken sale to Florence today and the cases went fast.

When our News13 crews arrived, all of the chicken had been sold. Customers bought a total of 80,000 pounds of chicken on Thursday.

Two 18 wheelers brought in all the chicken. The line to buy started before 6 am and selling started at 7 a.m. By 11 a.m., all the chicken was gone.

“We want to say Thank you,” Chuck Underhill, director of FLOCK for House of Raeford Columbia, said. “You know it’s only because we have the opportunity to be a neighbor, you know a partnering neighbor, within our community that we get the opportunity to do this, and you in the community really help us by allowing us to do that.”

More people in the Pee Dee will get that opportunity on Friday when Raeford Farms plans another sale in Dillon. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. off Radford Boulevard.

For sale will be:

$45 – 40 lb Case of Tenders

$15 – 40 lb Case of Drumsticks

$15 – 40 lb Case of Bone in Skin on Thigh

While practicing social distancing, individuals never leave their car – House of Raeford personnel safely take the order, receive payment, and deliver the fresh product to the customer’s vehicle.