Pee Dee summer camp going virtual due to Covid-19 restrictions

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – While Governor McMaster never took any action prohibiting day camps, which are popular for children during the summer months, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Environmental Control have established guidelines for those planning to hold camps this summer.

Here’s a link to those guidelines:

https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/Executive-Orders/Day%20Camp%20Guidlines.pdf

Mary Beth Gosnell, Environmental Discovery Center Supervisor at Lynches River County Park says there is no open date yet nut she and the staff are making sure to still abide by the CDC guidelines.

“Even though no one is in here right now we are currently disinfecting and sanitizing every single day constantly just to make sure,” Gosnell says.

The staff here decided to do summer camp virtually through YouTube videos and Facebook Live.

“We’re going to get on with them every day and do these videos with them. They can do this at home and learn at the same time without just being here,” Gosnell says.

Here’s the link to register your child:

http://lynchesriverpark.com/summercamp.php

Gosnell is hopeful that they will reopen and if hey do she wants everyone to be prepared for things to be different.

“Once we do open just understand that it is going to be a limited number and it will be a lot of sanitation going on, a lot of disinfecting so having that and having people checking temperatures everyday,” says Gosnell.

The virtual summer camp is free to any child that participates. There will also be one week in person summer camp on July 13th-17th. This will come with a fee.