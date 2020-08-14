Pee Dee surgeon elected new chair of University of South Carolina Board of Trustees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pee Dee surgeon and Turbeville native was elected as the new chairman of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees, the university said Friday.

Dr. Charlie Dorn Smith, III was elected unanimously and will serve a two-year term. Smith replaces chairman John C. von Lehe, Jr., who served two terms beginning in 2016, the university said.

“I’m truly honored to be elected board chair of this great institution, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members and President Caslen in ensuring we are providing a world-class education to our students,” Smith said.

Smith graduated from Wofford College and got his medical degree from University of South Carolina’s School of Medicine in 1985. He’s certified in cardiovascular surgery and is a practicing surgeon in Kingstree and Florence.

Smith and his family live in Turbeville.

