Person dies from injuries suffered in May 27 crash on Peniel Road in Florence County

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that happened May 27 in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to McLeod Health after the crash and died on Saturday, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. on Peniel Road at Church Church Road, about one-tenth of a mile south of Timmonsville.

Tidwell said the crash happened while both vehicles were driving south on Peniel Road. The side-by-side attempted to turn left into a private drive and was hit by a 2016 Mercury Mountaineer that was attempting to pass it on the left, Tidwell said.

The driver of the Mercury, Jerry Askins, 44, of Timmonsville, was not hurt in the crash, according to Tidwell.

A passenger on the UTV was also taken to McCleod Health after the crash, Tidwell said. There’s no information available on that person’s condition. Count on News13 for updates.