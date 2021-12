JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died after a vehicle caught fire early Saturday morning, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

It happened about 2 a.m. on Railroad Avenue in Johnsonville, von Lutcken said. The name of the person who died has not been released because officials are still trying to locate family members, he said.

No other information was immediately available.