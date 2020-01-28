Person killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One person was killed after a car ran off the road and hit a tree in Darlington County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Swift Creek Road in Darlington County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the SC Highway Patrol. A Buick vehicle was traveling on Swift Creek Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Buick was killed as a result of the crash and highway patrol says they weren’t wearing a seat belt.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Swift Creek Road near Hartsville.

Hardee identified the person killed as Travis Tyson, 38, of Hartsville.

SCHP and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

