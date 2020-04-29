Person killed after pick-up truck crosses center line, strikes semi-truck head on in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A person was killed after the pick-up truck they were driving crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck head on in Florence County.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on East Campground Road, which is also known as Secondary 1743, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved in the crash: a 2007 Peterbuilt semi-truck and a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

The semi-truck was traveling east on East Campground Road and the pick-up truck was traveling west on the same road, when the pick-up truck crossed the center line and struck the semi-truck head on, Lee said.

The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured. The driver of the pick-up truck wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was killed.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the identity of the person who died.

