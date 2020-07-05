Person killed by train in Florence County

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) — A person was killed after being hit by a train on Sunday morning, according to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken.
No additional information is avaiable at this time.
Count on News13 for updates.
