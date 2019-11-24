Deputies: Pit bull attacks teen girl in Florence County, leaves her with ‘serious’ injuries

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A teen girl is left with serious injuries following an attack by a pit bull in Florence County, deputies said.

Deputies got the call around 11:22 Sunday morning that a 17-year-old had been attacked by her neighbor’s dog, according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

When first-responders arrived to the 2100 block of Converse Drive, they found the victim with injuries to her left arm and ‘serious’ injuries to her head, according to Chief Deputy Kirby.

She is being treated for those injuries now.

Florence County Environmental Services took the dog away, Kirby said.

Both the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Environmental Services are investigating this incident.

Count on News13 for updates.