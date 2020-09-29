Plumbing company to establish operations in Marion County, bring 150 new jobs

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plumbing company will establish operations in Marion County, bringing along 150 new jobs, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc., which is an engineering and design, prefabrication, construction, and post-construction firm, announced plans Tuesday to invest more than $9.1 million in the area.

“We’re so excited and honored to be bringing this piece of Mullins’ history back to life,” Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. President Scott Rivers said. “Our hope is to be a valuable member of this community and to continue to be a positive source of growth in the Carolinas.”

The facility will be located at 122 East Laurel Street in Mullins, and will be the company’s fourth South Carolina location. The Marion County location will manufacture, store, and distribute prefabricated assemblies for construction, according to the press release.

“It’s exciting to see another South Carolina business succeed and build on its presence here,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We celebrate Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc.’s decision to establish operations in Marion County and create 150 new jobs.”

The facility is expected to open in early 2021. Anyone interested in applying can visit the Rivers Plumbing and Electric website.

A $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was given to Marion County to help with the project.