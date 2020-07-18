Police investigate after man found dead at home in Latta

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Latta Friday night, according to Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright.
Police were called for an unresponsive man at a home on Marion Street. When police arrived, they found the man dead.
The Latta Police Department and Dillon County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
No other details were made available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
