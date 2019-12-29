One dead following Florence shooting; police investigate

UPDATE 9:40 P.M. SATURDAY: Florence County coroner Keith von Lutcken has confirmed one person is dead.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person was hurt Saturday in a shooting in Florence, according to police.

Florence police responded to a shots fired call around 7:46 p.m., according to a press release from Captain Mike Brandt. When officers got to the 600 block of Ervin Court, they found one victim with injuries, the release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Florence County EMS. It’s unclear how serious their injuries are.

Police say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.