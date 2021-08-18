Police negotiate with barricaded person at home in Florence, road closed

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Third Loop Road while they are at a home negotiating with a barricaded person.

The negotiations unit and emergency response team are on the scene of a barricaded person in a home on the 1100 block of Third Loop Road.

A portion of the road has been blocked off and drivers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid Brigadoon and Third Loop Road at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories