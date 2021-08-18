Police negotiate with barricaded person at home in Florence, road closed

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Third Loop Road while they are at a home negotiating with a barricaded person.

The negotiations unit and emergency response team are on the scene of a barricaded person in a home on the 1100 block of Third Loop Road.

A portion of the road has been blocked off and drivers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid Brigadoon and Third Loop Road at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.