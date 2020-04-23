One dead in officer-involved shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Florence.
Florence Police Department Spokesperson, Capt. Mike Brandt said they are responding to a shooting incident on Ventura Court, and confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.
The person that died was not an officer, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed.
SLED is involved in the investigation. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene.
News13 has a crew on scene.
