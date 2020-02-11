Police say driver goes off road in Florence, 2 pedestrians hit

Pee Dee
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance generic

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police say a driver went off the road and hit two pedestrians and a utility pole in Florence.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday on South Dargan Street near West Elm Street near the library. Officers said the vehicle left the roadway, striking the two pedestrians and then hitting a utility pole.

Both pedestrians and two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories