Police search for missing person in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a missing person in Florence County.

According to police, Samaria Rochelle Brown, 26, was last seen Oct. 1 in the 500 block of Third Loop Road. She was reported missing by family members.

Brown is about 5’6″ and 200 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

