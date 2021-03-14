Police search for missing teen and 2-year-old child in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is searching for a teenager and his 2-year-old daughter last seen on Saturday.

Robert Tyler Frye, 17, and his daughter were last seen by his mother at Sam’s Club on 200 N Beltline Drive around 7:15 p.m.

Frye was wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. He is 6’1″, slim build and approximately 145 pounds. He has a short brown ‘buzz cut’ hair and brown eyes.

Frye’s mothers has been in contact with him by phone and does not believe that he or his daughter is in immediate danger. But she is concerned for his well being and requesting assistance to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jimmy Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jcantey@cityofflorence.com.