Police: Two hurt in Bennettsville drive-by shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people were hurt during a drive-by shooting late Friday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hudson Street, Bennettsville police Lieutenant Larry Turner said. That’s where police say two victims were hit, one outside a home and the other inside.

Both victims were transported to a local emergency room, where they were treated and released. Lt. Turner said there is no motive at this point and that the investigation is still early on.

Police have identified a vehicle of interest in the case, which is a red sedan.





Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bennettsville police at (843) 479-3620 or Sergeant Tim Hood at (843) 439-0843.

