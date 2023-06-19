FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Power was out to about 1,000 Duke Energy customers across the Pee Dee area in the Carolinas Monday afternoon, according to the utility’s online outage map.

However, as of about 6:15 p.m., service had been restored to all but about 100 customers in the Pee Dee. Along the Grand Strand, Santee Cooper and Horry Electric Cooperative were not reported any outages.

A majority of the outages in the Pee Dee during the afternoon — more than 650 — came in the Pembroke area of Robeson County. The Duke Energy website does not say what caused the outages. However, a line of strong storms moved through the region Monday afternoon.

News13 videographer Curtis Graham captured video of the wind and rain moving through the Florence area Monday afternoon.

Outages also affected about 100 customers each in the Timmonsville and Hartsville areas, according to the map. Several dozen were also reported in the Laurinburg area in Scotland County, North Carolina, and the Rains area of Marion County, the map showed.

Count on News13 for upates.