Prayer garden, shelter dedicated to teen killed in 2018 Florence County crash

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A prayer garden and shelter was dedicated to a teen killed in a 2018 Florence County crash.

The House of Hope dedicated the new prayer garden and shelter at The Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter in honor of Hannah Skipper.

The garden is on South Church Street in Florence.









It includes attractive landscaping and benches for outside events or a place to sit quietly and reflect.

The facility was funded by the Hannah Skipper Foundation in memory of Hannah.

“We’re trying to take a negative and make it a positive and if this is something we can do to help out then that’s what we want to do,” said John Skipper, Hannah’s father.

Hannah was only 17 years old when she died in a car crash on Alligator Road in Florence last year.

One other teen, Trinity “Trey” Wyatt, also died.