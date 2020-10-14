Progress made on project at Florence County Complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’ve been through downtown Florence lately, you’ve likely noticed the progress done around the County Complex on North Irby Street.

Crews are working on a parking garage directly behind the complex, which will be open to the public once it’s done. The garage is part of Phase I of the county complex project, which also includes plaza areas there. Phase I is expected to be completed by February 2021, according to the county.

Phase II is resurfacing of the parking lot and will begin immediately after the garage completion. Phase II should take about two months.

The total cost of the project is $13 million, the county says. Thompson Turner of Sumter is the general contractor.

