PROST, Y’all! Oktoberfest returns to downtown Florence this Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Annual Downtown Florence Oktoberfest kicks off the fall season in the 100 block of S. Dargan Street on Saturday, October 9 from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m.

The block will come alive Saturday evening with live entertainment, games, food and drink vendors, axe throwing by Florence’s Tandem Axe, German-style brews, and the crowd favorite, annual Running of the Weenies dog races!

Attendees can expect to find traditional German-style fare alongside Southern festival favorites this year. Great food and great brews are always found with great music downtown, and this event is no exception. Those that enjoy traditional Oktoberfest tunes will love DJ VooDoo’s spin on polka and Oompah followed by live entertainment by North Carolina’s best cover band, Radio Revolver! Radio Revolver plays all of your contemporary party favorites!

Don’t forget our annual beer stein and barrel roll races for the adults! Winners of these annual competitions will receive a trophy, food and drink tickets, and a special Oktoberfest prize. The barrel roll race begins at 8:00 p.m. and the stein race takes place at 9:00 p.m. Sign up on-site at the ticket booth for your chance to win!

Attendees don’t want to miss our annual “Running of the Weenies (and almost weenies)”, a short race for our short four-legged friends, which will begin at 7:00 p.m Anyone with a Dachshund or Dachshund mix is welcome to participate. Registration for the Running of the Weenies is $5.00 per entry with proceeds benefiting the Florence Area Humane Society. Racers should check in at the Woofers Pet tent. No Dachshund? No problem! Bring your furry companion in their Halloween best for the annual Woofers Pet Costume Contest for your chance at a trophy for best-dressed pooch!

Admission to the event is free. Oktoberfest is presented by Florence Downtown Development Corp. and WBTW. Additional information can be found on our website, www.florencedowntown.com.