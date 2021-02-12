Public transit systems eye more expansion in Pee Dee, Grand Strand

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — PDRTA has expanded its service in recent months, but officials say some communities are still in need of more service.

In recent months, PDRTA added service to Dillon and Chesterfield Counties, which means it’s now servicing all six of the counties it was originally commissioned to.

Now, transit officials say there are growing calls from some Lower Florence County areas for a connection to and from the city of Florence.

“We have service between Lake City, Johnsonville and Myrtle Beach,” PDRTA executive director Don Strickland explained. “And we have service in Lake City. But none of those areas are connected to Florence, which seems to be the major push.”

“We are getting more and more calls from those areas. And we know there’s certainly a need,” Strickland said.

Lake City police officer Amanda Diaz-Fernandez has a passion for helping underserved people. She has seen the barriers a lack of transit can cause first hand.

“I see people who wish they could make it, or they say, ‘I can’t make it. I can’t make my way there,'” the officer said.

Diaz-Fernandez says additional public transportation is one piece of the solution to helping decrease poverty and crime.

“It makes what seems unreachable or impossible, possible,” she said. “If you can take the bus, you may be able to start working in places that offer more of an income… The clinics here and the mental health ability here may not be as much as in Florence, for example.”

PDRTA says it’s seen a great response to its new routes in Dillon County. The new routes had a soft start in August and their first full month in September. Service in Chesterfield County began earlier this year.

Strickland says it’s critical the transit authority works to reach rural areas.

“Many of these places, they don’t have grocery stores,” he said. “They don’t have a doctor. They don’t have banks. So they have to be able to get to the main hubs they can do whatever it is they can do. Reliable transit is key in that kind of situation.”

PDRTA is also looking at adding service that would connect Harbor Freight to Florence, Marion and Marlboro Counties.

Meanwhile toward the beach, Coast RTA is also working on expanding its coverage footprint.

“A lot of the need is related to getting people to jobs,” GM and CEO of Coast RTA Brian Piascik said. “So a lot of it is rural to urban.”

Piascik said Coast RTA started in October with new service to North Myrtle Beach from Myrtle Beach. He added that come April, they’re looking at a new local route in the Georgetown area that would presumably connect Andrews to Georgetown and the HGTC campus. You can fill out a survey on the Georgetown County expansion here.

Additionally, Coast RTA looks to add service to Socastee Boulevard from Market Common and down Highway 707 to Tidelands in Murrells Inlet. It hopes to improve service around the Conway area, and possibly partner with PDRTA to get more coverage around Aynor.

“Another mode that PDRTA and Coast RTA are considering right now is vanpool,” Piascik said. “You go at it for an employer base, so if they’ve got people they want to pick up, you name it, Tabor City, Nichols. These are smaller vehicles. In a vanpool environment they drive themselves so you have a designated driver.”

Piascik said one of the employees would drive while Coast RTA and PDRTA would subsidize the vehicles on a monthly basis and take credit for ridership. He said it would help businesses retain employees and has bigger ‘catchment area.’

“This is really getting lower income type jobs getting them a reliable way of transportation to and from their job,” he said.

Count on News13 for updates on this.

Latest Headlines