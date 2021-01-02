Puppy dies, another gets vet care after pair is surrendered with serious infections in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two puppies were surrendered to a Florence County humane society earlier this week emaciated, dehydrated and with serious infections, according to humane society leaders.

One of the siblings didn’t make it.

That puppy’s brother though is currently getting medical care at Hewitt Animal Hospital in Florence’s west side.

“This is obviously a case of animal neglect. I think again it took some time for these puppies to become, to get to this type of condition,” president of the Florence Area Humane Society Jayne Boswell said. “There is no reason for an animal to get in that bad condition.”

The second puppy seems to be doing well as it’s cared for by veterinarians. Both had demodex mange, which is a type of skin infection.

Boswell said the recovering dog’s brother died New Year’s Eve.

“It was a phone call I dread,” she said. “The animal’s organs just began to shut down and there was really nothing we could do to save it…Our heart just breaks.”

Boswell has hopes that the other pup will recover and then find a new home. She says this kind of situation can be prevented by bringing an animal to a shelter if you can’t care for it.

“Had they come to us two weeks ago, a month ago, two months ago, we would be telling a different story now,” Boswell said.

Boswell also had a message to the community.

“If you choose not to care for it then I think you have to understand that there are penalties in place,” she said.

