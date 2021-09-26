Pups soak up the fun at Florence Family YMCA’s Dog Day event

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW )– Sunday was Dog Day at the Florence Family YMCA’s pool. Dogs spent the afternoon paddling around in the water.

“For dog lovers, it’s a big event,” interim aquatics director Adam Baker said. “Where else can you go to a pool, go swim and then come out and we’ll clean it later?”

For some of the dogs, it was their first experience swimming.

“He hasn’t really been in the water before,” Dana Mitchell said of her dog, Nico. “He’s enjoying it. He’s enjoying playing with the other dogs. He’s got his humans out here, his brother and sister are out here throwing balls, and they’re really having fun.”

Dog Day at the pool is a yearly event, but it was canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns.

“This year I was so glad they were able to get together and bring it back to enjoy it,” Mitchell said. “It’s been really great.”

Baker said he saw lots of happy humans and even more happy dogs, though some got a little unruly at times.

“A lot of ‘please, no, stop doing that, watch out, don’t sniff that dog,'” Baker said. “Maybe someday we can do a cat day, but it’ll probably be a lot shorter than dog day.”

Proceeds from the event will go to other programs offered by the YMCA.

“So many people have history here,” Baker said. “If you grew up in Florence, you probably learned how to swim here or you were in camp here. That’s what I love about working at the YMCA, because it’s just so community focused.”