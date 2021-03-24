Florence County couple fed up with leaking service line in front of home calls News13 for results

QUINBY, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple in Quinby said they’ve been dealing with a water leak in front of their home for months now. Tired of waiting for help, they reached out to News13.

“It’s coming from here,” James Anderson said, pointing to water bubbling up from the road.

He and his wife, Teresa, showed us the water, which ran along the road in front of their home, into their yard and past their driveway. They said they’ve been dealing with it for around three months now.

“We all take pride in keeping our lawns up,” James Anderson said. “We take pride in keeping it up and this creates such a hazard.”

The couple believes the water is a health hazard because they said it’s become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“They’re very bad,” Teresa Anderson said. “Because we really don’t have a problem this early in the season. But because of all the standing water, it’s created a problem for us.”

James Anderson has spent hours working to clear drainage and pathways for the water to flow. The couple said they’ve reached out twice to the town and county about the issue. They’ve been told they’re on a list. So, they also reached out to News13.

“Because the length of time it’s taken for them to respond,” Teresa Anderson said. “And they haven’t in almost three months. And it’s a health hazard. And our lawn looks bad.”

News13 called the Town of Quinby, Florence County Public Works and the City of Florence Utilities Department.

The city told us it handles public water and sewer in northern parts of the county. Shortly after we reached out, the city had staff investigating the leak. The problem turned out to be a leak in the service line.

The city said the repair will be completed Thursday.