Rabid bat found in Dillon County; cat exposed

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rabid bat was found Monday in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The bat was found near East Main Street and North 14th Avenue and tested positive for rabies Tuesday, according to DHEC. One cat was exposed and will be quarantined. No people are known to have been exposed.

DHEC said bat bites are hard to spot because the teeth are small, so people should always assume they’ve been bitten when waking up to find a bat in a room or tent, a bat is found in an area with children or pets, or if someone has been in direct contact with a bat.

DHEC reminds people to not handle a bat or any stray animal with their bare hands.

This is the second bat to test positive for rabies in 2021 in Dillon County, according to DHEC. South Carolina has averaged about 148 positive cases each year since 2002.