Railroad crossing work in Darlington Co. impacts traffic

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Some drivers in Darlington will be impacted by some traffic work on a railroad crossing.

CSX and SCDOT are making some repairs to the crossing on South Main Street near Frank and Mary Sue Wells Park between Baord Street and Avenue A.

Work is expected to take five days and should be completed by Tuesday afternoon, weather permitting, the City of Darlington said.

Detour and road closure signs are posted.

LATEST HEADLINES: