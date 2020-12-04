South Carolina works to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to school districts

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) — Public schools in South Carolina are getting closer to offering rapid COVID tests to students and staff.

Florence County School District Two got its allocation of 160 tests Thursday at a state meeting with other districts. The tests began distribution on Monday to districts that requested them.

“Any symptoms, we are encouraging the students and the parents to keep the students home and the faculty and staff to stay home,” said Superintendent Neal Vincent. “But if someone is symptomatic and they’re on campus, the nurses can utilize the rapid tests.”

Districts that are participating in the state’s rapid test program are still waiting for the governor’s office and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to finalize consent forms. Once that happens, the rapid testing can start.

It’s optional for districts to participate in and students may only be tested with the consent of a parent or guardian.

“If there are any tools we can use to continue staying open for five days, we seek them out without overburdening our health staff,” Vincent said.

Maria Hardee is a registered nurse at Hannah Pamplico High School. She says these tests will help, especially in rural districts such as Florence Two.

“We want to offer the opportunity to our students and staff to be tested in a little more timely manner, than leaving here and going 20, 25 minutes away,” Hardee said.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said Tuesday while in Florence she thinks the tests will help especially with staff.

“If they have a symptom or if they’ve been exposed, we can test them and avoid any unnecessary quarantines,” Spearman said.

Some other districts in the Pee Dee are taking advantage of the program, such as Florence One and Five.

South Carolina is getting 1,550,000 rapid tests from the federal government free of charge. Currently, 220,200 are slated to go to public schools in the state, but that number may increase.

“We don’t want students or teachers coming to school with symptoms, but this should help us answer questions quickly for them,” Spearman said.

The South Carolina Department of Education told News13 Friday that the governor’s office and DHEC are working to finalize the consent forms so the testing can begin. SCDE said it’s expecting that to happen very soon.

