CLIO, S.C. (WBTW) — A recent rise in car thefts may be due to a viral TikTok.

Clio police said that thieves have learned to break into Kias and Hyundais with just a screwdriver and a USB chord. They break a window and use a screwdriver to dismantle the steering wheel column, and then use the USB to start the ignition.

Since July, there’s been four Kia thefts in the town of Clio. The first perpetrator stole the car, leaving behind a screwdriver.

In the other three incidents, police said thieves only stole items in the car after the engine immobilizer stopped the car from cranking with the USB and screwdriver.

Clio Police Chief Jamal Douglas said he thinks this is because of the viral “Kia Boyz” tutorial.

“I think for the most part there are a lot of young kids, rookies, they get that viral TikTok going on they want to try out, see if they can do it,” Douglas said. “And if they succeed, they want to keep trying.”

News13 reached out to other Pee Dee police departments to see if the rise in Kia and Hyundai car theft was only in Clio.

McColl police said there were two Kia’s broken into this month. Florence police said it had an increase in Kia’s stolen in April and May, but the main cause of the thefts was due to people leaving their car running with the keys inside or valuables exposed.

“I’ve done it a couple times myself, you know,” Douglas said. “You leave your car door running. You go inside the store. You think it’s something quick. Don’t do it — just lock your door.”

But what if the car is locked and turned off?

Kia and Hyundai models made between 2011 and 2022 that are not push-start don’t have anti-theft immobilizers that stop the car from starting without the key.

In April, attorney generals from 17 states called for a recall on these vehicles. The companies did not call for the recall.

Instead, Kia and Hyundai urged customers to go to the dealership to get a steering wheel lock or to have an engine immobilizer software installed for free.

“You get that firm ware. The moment they buss your steering wheel column, the moment they break that ignition, it’s going straight into disabled mode and it’s not moving at all,” Douglas said. “The alarm is going to just keep going off, going off, going off. It’s not going to move.”

Kia and Hyundai announced in May a $200 million agreement to compensate customers of certain models that experienced theft.

Clio police said they currently have leads in the recent thefts but have not made any arrests.