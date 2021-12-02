Recount confirms win in Society Hill mayoral election that spurred two runoffs

SOCIETY HILL, S.C. (WBTW) — Society Hill has a confirmed winner in its mayoral race — one month after Election Day, and three elections later.

Dwayne Duke has won the vote, receiving 112, with incumbent Mayor Tommy Bradshaw receiving 110, according to Hoyt Campbell, director of Darlington County Elections and Registrations. Runoff numbers were certified Thursday, and a recount was automatically triggered because there was less than a 1% difference between the results.

Society Hill voters cast their ballots in the race three times. The election on Nov. 2 ended in a tie, as did the runoff two weeks ago. Both men received 98 votes in the first two elections.