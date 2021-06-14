Red Cross assisting 2 people after fire damages home in Marlboro County

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) – The American Red Cross is helping a family in Marlboro County whose home was damaged in a fire overnight.

The fire happened at a home on Pea Bridge Road in McColl, according to the Red Cross, which said it is providing two people with financial assistance to help with food, clothing and shelter. The agency also provides referrals to other resources to help those whose homes are damaged by fire.

No other information about the fire was immediately available from authorities. Count on New13 for updates.