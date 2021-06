DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people are getting help from the American Red Cross after fire damaged a home in Dillon.

The fire happened Friday afternoon at a home on Bronco Drive, according to the Red Cross. No other information was immediately available.

The Red Cross provides financial help for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter in the event of house fires. The organization also provides referrals to other resources that are available.

