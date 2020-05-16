Red Cross helping 3 people after fire in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Red Cross is helping three people after a fire in Florence County Friday morning.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials, and comfort kits with hygiene items to the three adults affected.

The fire broke out at 9:19 a.m. at a two-story home in the 800 block of Gregg Ave. in Florence, fire officials said. The fire was under control in under an hour.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, fire officials said.

