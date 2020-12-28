Red Cross helping family in Marion County after home fire

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on East Church Street in Mullins was damaged by a fire over the weekend.

Volunteers are helping the family of two by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Each year around the holidays, the Red Cross and partners see an uptick in the number of home fires. It’s also been shown that Christmas tree fires are much more likely to be deadly than most other fires.

When cooking and decorating this holiday season, the Red Cross is reminding families to check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home.

Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed.

HOW TO HELP Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.