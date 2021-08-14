Redbeard’s message: ‘Mask up’ when visiting Hartsville Police Department

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police are encouraging everyone to “mask up” when coming to the department’s offices as officials take steps “to keep our staff and families safe.”

In a Facebook post featuring a photo of the department’s lobby scarecrow, Redbeard the Road Pirate, Hartsville police said officers will be wearing masks when dealing with the public because of the increased spread of COVID-19, particularly the delta variant.

The department also said fingerprinting services have been suspended for the foreseeable future, but offices remain open for anyone who needs to check on records and reports.