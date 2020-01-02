Remains found in Florence County believed to be of a woman

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, remains found in 2019 are believed to be human.

von Lutcken says that scientists at MUSC believe it is possible the remains are that of a Caucasian woman between 30 and 50 years old.

The remains were found by deer hunters in the central part of Florence County in October of 2019, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

von Lutcken says that “things can change” and investigators need to “keep and open mind”.

Count on News13 for updates.