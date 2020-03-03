Remains found in Florence County identified as those of 55-year-old woman

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Remains found in Florence County have been identified.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken says the remains found in a field off of Old Number 4 Highway between Effingham and Coward on October 10 have been identified as those of Nancy Ann Pritchard, 55. Her address at the time she went missing was in Florence.

Von Lutcken says the manner and cause of death for Pritchard is undetermined at this time.

The remains were submitted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and it was concluded they were those of a female aged about 35-50 years, according to von Lutcken. “No trauma was noted during the survey with exception of some older rib fractures.”

Von Lutcken also says that in November, the remains were transferred to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office’s forensic anthropologist. In December, von Lutcken was interviewed by a news agency and says “as a result, an individual came forward after seeing the article claiming this may be his mother.”

“DNA samples were collected and submitted for analysis. Through our continuing investigation, we found where the decedent had attended a dental clinic in 2016 held at the Civic Center in Florence,” von Lutcken adds. “Dental records were obtained and submitted to a Forensic Odontologist for analysis. He was able to compare the records with the remains in order to make a positive identification.”

The Florence County Coroner’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department are continuing an investigation.

