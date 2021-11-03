Remains of missing Korean War soldier from Dillon County to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County soldier reported missing in action in December 1950 during the Korean War will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, according to the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Army Pfc. Michaux Turbeville, 31, was officially accounted for on Feb. 16, the agency said Wednesday. A date for the service in Arlington, Virginia, has not been set.

Turbeville was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing after his unit was attacked by enemy forces while trying o withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, the DPAA said. After the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

Turbeville’s remains were identified after being returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, the DPAA said. That came following a summit in June 2018 between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un that prompted North Korea to turn over 55 boxes purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the war.

Scientists identified Turbeville’s remains using DNA, anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence, the DPAA said.

Turbeville’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, the DPAA said.