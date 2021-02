DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A report of shots fired near Darlington High School Monday afternoon prompted a brief lockdown of the school, according to officials.

The lockdown was out of an abundance of caution and has since been lifted. Everyone was safe and accounted for, the district said.

No arrests have been made in the shots fired incident at this time, according to Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington. The incident remains under investigation.

