Restaurants, venues head into first weekend since new order from governor

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — As the weekend arrives, many may be looking to get out of the house a bit and enjoy a change of scenery.

Your options for doing so in South Carolina likely look a little different than in past weekends. That’s thanks to an executive order from Governor McMaster, which allowed many types of venues, like theaters and nightclubs, to reopen as of Monday with restrictions.

Julia 4 Cinemas though, on Irby Street in Florence, isn’t showing movies indoors yet. Instead they’re going into their fourth weekend operating as a drive-in theater.

“They can stay in their car around their family,” Jacob Mobley with the cinema said. “No risk of running into people if they don’t want to. Being able to offer entertainment. Something to get out of the house and go do.”

He said that showing movies indoors didn’t make financial sense because the cap on attendance set by the state. He also said that people are really enjoying the drive-in format.

“As of right now people are enjoying this so much that why would we just rip that away the second we could go back inside,” he said. “We’re enjoying it too. It’s fun. It’s different. It’s something cool to see.”

He said Julia Cinemas is looking forward to showing movies inside again at some point, especially to show off some new renovations.

Venues such as theaters can reopen with restrictions, which include mask requirements and attendance capacities (50 percent, or 250 people, whichever is less.)

This week’s executive order also made guidelines for restaurants mandatory, including table spacing, mask requirements and a 50 percent cap on dine-in services.

Seminar Brewing in Florence said the new mandates haven’t impacted their operation too much, since they were already going by the guidelines. A manager there did say though that the mandates have helped with some customers.

“Now that it’s mandates, the customers seem to understand more as far as the rules we have to follow,” front of the house manager Ricky Snapp said.

Two movies are shown Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Julia 4 Cinemas in the parking lot. It’s $20 a car, or $15 for just the last movie.

