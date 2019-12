LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The results are in for three open seats on the Latta Town Council in Tuesday’s election.

According to the Dillon County Board of Elections the results are:

Joe Williamson Jr: 129

Abbott Shelley: 109

Melinda Page Robinson: 108

Kevin Drawhorn: 73

Write-ins 34

According to the preliminary results, Williamson, Shelley, and Robinson will take the open seats on the council. The election is expected to be certified on Thursday.