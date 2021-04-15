Reward offered for information after 12 puppies found in Dillon County ditch

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A $300 reward is being offered for information after 12 puppies were found in a Dillon County ditch over the weekend.

The Dillon County Animal Shelter posted about the reward Thursday. Shelter staff said people donated because the story angered them.

News13 previously reported that when the dogs were found in the ditch, two of them had died and the other 10 were hanging on to life.

The shelter said the 10 puppies who were rescued are now getting the care they need and are doing much better. Sheriff Pernell said deputies are looking into the case.